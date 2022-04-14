Washington woman missing since November found safe in Stites

by Erin Robinson

Credit: FBI

SEATTLE, Wash. – A Western Washington woman missing for months has been found safe in Stites, Idaho.

Marisol Cortes is a vulnerable adult. The FBI said an elderly family member took her from Battle Ground, Washington to an unknown location last November.

The FBI recently released a poster requesting help finding Cortes. A tip ultimately led them to find her.

“The public’s assistance was instrumental in the outcome we had all hoped for,” said Special Agent in Charge Donald Voiret. “The tips generated from the public, and the quick action by our investigators and law enforcement partners led to Ms. Cortes being safely returned to her family, who can provide the care she requires.”

