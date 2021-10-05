Washington woman dies from rare blood clot complication following Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccination

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health reported a King County woman in her 30s has died from a rare blood clot complication after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The DOH said this is the first such death in the state.

Blood clots are a rare complication associated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC has reported only three other confirmed deaths nationwide.

In April 2021, the CDC paused its authorization of the J&J vaccine in order to study the risks from these rare complications. The CDC then lifted its pause after determining that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.

According to the CDC, out of 12.5 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered as of July 8, 38 people have had confirmed cases of the vaccine-related blood clot. The majority of these people have recovered.

“We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH said. “Losing a loved one at any time is a tragic and difficult and pain that’s become all too familiar in the last year and a half of this pandemic.”

For more information on the risks of blood clots from a vaccine, visit the DOH’s website.

READ: Washington DOH: Painkillers, contraceptives more likely to cause blood clots than vaccines

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.