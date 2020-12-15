‘Washington will be an anti-racist state’; Gov. Inslee announces $365M equity policy package

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a $365 million equity policy package Monday for the upcoming legislative session.

The proposed investments would go toward policies and budget items that address equity issues in Washington, including:

An office to investigate police excessive use of force

Fund, task a new Equity Office

Maintain the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund

Ban insurance companies from using credit scores

Establish Juneteenth as a legal holiday

Financial literacy, increasing digital access, outdoor recreation equity and supporting community organizations

A statement from the Governor’s Office reads as follows:

“After multiple, horrific deaths that included George Floyd and Washington’s own Manuel Ellis, people across the nation rose up by the millions to protest systemic racism and demand change. To meet this challenge, we will take action against past injustices and lay the foundation for a Washington where everyone can thrive and live successful lives.”

This decision came after a historic year of protests for over racial inequality, police funding and use of force, and a global pandemic — which, like most other things, disproportionately affected communities of color.

“I firmly believe Washington will be an anti-racist state, and I will be taking actions that hold our state to that commitment,” said Inslee during his announcement. “We need our policies and budget to reflect our dedication toward disrupting the harmful systemic cycle of racism and inequity.”

Inslee was joined by Rep. Melanie Morgan, Rep. Mia Gregerson and Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler for the announcement on Monday.

“We have seen Black, Indigenous and other people of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 because of longstanding racial gaps all of which have as a root cause — racism,” said Inslee. “Now is the time to implement real change that will have a positive impact on the lives of those most impacted by this crisis.”

