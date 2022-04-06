Washington tulip grower, striking workers reach deal

by Associated Press

Credit: Kris Crocker

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Workers at a large Washington tulip grower who went on strike two weeks ago over pay and better work conditions reached an agreement just before the official start of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival April.

Workers left the tulip and daffodil fields for three days in March and made demands including work gloves, more bathrooms, larger bonuses and no more work off the clock.

Edgar Franks, political director for the independent farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia, said some of the demands were met in an agreement signed March 30, including bathrooms and the full recovery of lost wages for sick time due to pesticide exposure, Cascadia Daily News reported.

Brent Roozen, a member of the family that owns Washington Bulb did not respond to a request for comment.

The tulip festival takes place in Mount Vernon throughout April.

