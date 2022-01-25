Washington troopers search for person who shot car, semi over weekend

KING COUNTY, Wash.– The Washington State Patrol wants to know who shot at a semi and another car over the weekend.

WSP said on Friday, Jan, 21, a semi heading over Snoqualmie Pass reported somebody in a white car shot at them. The shooting happened somewhere between the North Bend area and the S.R. 18 interchange.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. They did tell troopers they saw a passenger in the white car pull a shotgun back inside after he heard gunfire.

Then on Sunday, troopers said they got a 911 call about another car being hit by bullets. This time it happened on southbound State Road 509 in Burien.

The driver said a slow-moving dark sedan approached them. They heard several shots and determined their car had been hit. Nobody was injured in this shooting.

Troopers ask anyone with information to contact Detective Olsen at Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov.

