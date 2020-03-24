Washington Trail Association offers tips to enjoy nature during stay home order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s decree for Washingtonians to stay home and stay healthy, the Washington Trail Association posted tips to their website for home-ridden people.
The ordinance does not outlaw going outside, and the WTA encourages solo walks or walks with immediate roommates.
Further tips on how to experience nature at home include:
- Opening windows
- Hanging out in your yard
- Viewing nature photography/documentaries
Also, the WTA suggests safe tips for getting outside during this travel restriction.
Suggestions include:
- Going alone/with roommates
- Washing hands before and after
- Keep all outside movement within neighborhood
More suggestions and inspirations can be found on the WTA website.