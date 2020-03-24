Washington Trail Association offers tips to enjoy nature during stay home order

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s decree for Washingtonians to stay home and stay healthy, the Washington Trail Association posted tips to their website for home-ridden people.

The ordinance does not outlaw going outside, and the WTA encourages solo walks or walks with immediate roommates.

Further tips on how to experience nature at home include:

  • Opening windows
  • Hanging out in your yard
  • Viewing nature photography/documentaries

Also, the WTA suggests safe tips for getting outside during this travel restriction.

Suggestions include:

  • Going alone/with roommates
  • Washing hands before and after
  • Keep all outside movement within neighborhood

More suggestions and inspirations can be found on the WTA website.

