Washington to take legal action in response to USPS, vote-by mail changes

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington will take legal action aimed to protect the United States Postal Service and vote-by-mail following recent service changes.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson is set to announce the lawsuit, which will be filed in partnership with the state of Pennsylvania, during a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Last week, Ferguson hinted that the state would file suit after the Associated Press and other agencies obtained records detailing the closure of some offices, removal of collection boxes and upcoming plans to reduce hours and close on Saturdays.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he does not support additional funding for the postal service that was laid out in a stimulus plan. He said that if that money doesn’t come through, the postal service couldn’t handle the demand for voting by mail in the November election.

The Postal Service on Monday said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines amid an outcry from lawmakers. President Trump also told reporters he “wouldn’t do that” and “I have encouraged everybody: Speed up the mail, not slow the mail.”

Postmaster General Louis Dejoy is set to testify before Congress on Monday and Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session to vote on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency. The package would also include $25 billion to help the Post Service with financial losses.

