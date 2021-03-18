Washington to further expand vaccine eligibility March 31

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Ted S. Warren FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee announced the state will open up vaccine eligibility on March 31 to anyone with two or more comorbidities, anyone between ages 60–64, anyone living in congregate setting and workers in congregate settings.

Roughly a month ahead of schedule, the Governor’s Office says increasing vaccination rates and shipments of doses have allowed them to open vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B Tier 3 and Tier 4, which includes two million Washingtonians.

Specifically, these next two tiers include:

People with two or more comorbidities

Anyone between the ages of 60 and 64

Anyone living in congregate settings; like correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, etc.

Workers in congregate settings; like restaurants, manufacturing, construction

Several other announcements were made Thursday — the eviction moratorium has been extended through June 30 and the utility shutoff moratorium is extended through July 31. Visitation has also resumed for long-term care facilities and nursing homes for people who are fully vaccinated.

You can find more information about Washington’s vaccine phases on the Department of Health website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.