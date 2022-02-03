Washington to accept grant applications for state-wide parks and recreation projects

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Recreation and Conservation Office announced it will soon accept grant applications for outdoor projects.

The RCO plans to approve grants to build parks, trails, and boat moorage, along with wildlife, farm, and forest conservations. They begin accepting grant applications in mid-February.

“These grants give communities the help they need to improve their outdoor recreation amenities so more people can benefit from being outside,” said Megan Duffy, RCO’s director. “They also help support local businesses. Our studies show that outdoor recreation facilities create jobs, attract tourists and generate money for businesses.”

The RCO says these grants are vital to Washington’s outdoor recreation experiences and are the sole source of funding for nature preservation projects.

They are offering an online workshop to explain grant opportunities and its application requirements on Feb. 17. You can register for the free workshop here.

“Communities always bring great projects, which makes selecting grants challenging,” said Duffy. “We have advisory committees made up of residents and people with experience in recreation and conservation score the projects in public meetings to ensure the selection is fair and that the best of the best get funded.”

The grant application deadline is on May 3. You can find more information on the grants here.

