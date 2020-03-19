Washington Supreme Court suspends jury trials through April amid COVID-19 outbreak

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Supreme Court ordered the suspension of all civil and criminal jury trials until the end of April on Wednesday.

Trials that are already in session will be allowed to proceed, as long as social distancing practices are maintained, it reads in the court order.

Exceptions to the suspension include arraignments, plea hearings, criminal motions, and sentencing hearings for criminals in custody. The scheduling of those cases will be left to the discretion of the courts.

Otherwise, all matters will be suspended until April 24.

The order comes days after Washington Gov. Inslee banned public gatherings of 50 people or more in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

