Washington Supreme Court orders steps to protect prisoners during COVID-19 pandemic

OLYMPIA, Wash. —The Washington State Supreme Court granted part of a an emergency order aimed to protect the health and safety of prisoners in state correctional facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Inslee and Stephen Sinclair, secretary of the state Department of Corrections, now have until Monday to present an emergency plan to the Court, including steps being taken to ensure the safety of all DOC inmates.

The order comes just days after at least 50 inmates took to the yards of the Monroe Correctional Complex, protesting upon learning six inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

Five residents at state facilities have petitioned for their safety, saying the state’s response when it comes to protecting inmates has been unconstitutional.

Gov. Inslee said at a press conference Thursday that he is looking into the early release of some non-violent drug offenders.

