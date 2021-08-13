Washington student athletes no longer need to mask up while playing, with exceptions

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public School students go back to class in exactly three weeks. Families are getting a clearer idea of what their child’s extracurricular activities will look like, such as basketball and band.

The Washington Department of Health released new COVID guidelines for all K-12 students. One of the biggest changes: student athletes won’t have to wear a mask while playing, though there are some exceptions with this rule.

“When we were practicing you had to have a mask on at all times,” said Sophie Moore, a soccer player in Spokane for Washington East. “It got hard to breathe when you were doing sprints and stuff. You just wanted a break.”

All athletes were required to mask up last school year. Many games were canceled for Moore and Shelby Hubble, a soccer player at University High School.

“I just think this season is going to be way better,” Hubble said. “We’re going to be able to bond so much more.”

No one needs to wear a mask outside. However, the DOH said they are recommended if there are unvaccinated people in close proximity.

“I’m pretty excited about that because as someone that is vaccinated I really am excited to not have to wear the mask anymore,” Moore said.

The DOH said masks and COVID tests are not required for indoor low to moderate contact sports, such as volleyball, regardless of the vaccine status. Universal masking is required if students are not practicing or competing.

Indoor sports with high contact have some strict guidelines. High contact sports include basketball and wrestling. Fully vaccinated athletes do not have to wear a mask. Unvaccinated students do not have to either, but they do have to have several COVID tests to participate.

The DOH said if an unvaccinated student wants to practice, they have to take a COVID test twice a week. Last year, wrestlers had to do this regardless.

“It will be an adjustment for our basketball players because they were not tested,” said Ken VanSickle, director of thee Greater Spokane League. “So we will not be testing as many athletes as we did a year ago because every single wrestler had to be tested.”

They can still practice while they are waiting for the results, unless they are symptomatic. VanSickle thinks more students will get vaccinated if they are not because of this requirement.

“I would see that number [vaccine rate] because you know, kids don’t want to be tested twice a week,” he said.

If a student wants to be in a competition, they have to get a rapid test 24 hours before the game.

Regardless of vaccination status, coaches and spectators have to wear a mask. When students step off the court and head to the sidelines, the mask has to go back on.

“In my eyes that’s minor to having a full season, to be able to have playoffs, to win a state championship and do the things that kids dream of doing,” VanSickle said.

Soccer players Hubble and Moore are both vaccinated, and said they are encouraging other to do the same.

“I think that if you truly love your sport and love the things that you do, you will take every step possible to make it as normal as it used to be,” Hubble said.

The DOH also laid out guidelines for performing arts. Everyone has to wear a mask in class whether your child is a singer, a member of the school band or a theatre performer. If your child plays a woodwind or brass instrument, they do not have to mask up when they are playing.

However, other performers need to keep it on while they are on stage. All audience members also have to wear a mask.

For a full list of guidelines for your student athlete or performer, click here.

