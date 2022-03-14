Washington State women’s basketball earns #8 seed in NCAA tournament

by Will Wixey

PULLMAN, Wash. — Congrats to the Washington State Cougars in making the March Madness tournament this year!

The WSU women’s team earned the eighth seed in the bracket this year. The seeding comes after the team fell to the Utah Utes in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

The Cougars will go on to play the #9 seeded Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. They will play in Raleigh, North Carolina.

WSU finished the season with a 19-10 record, finishing third in the Pac-12 regular season.

The Spokane Arena is also hosting some of the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight for the tournament this year!

