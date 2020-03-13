Washington State University cancels Mom’s Weekend

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

https://wsu.edu/

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University President Kirk Schultz announced on Friday that the annual Mom’s Weekend festivities have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The move was made in agreement with guidance from state health officials to limit large gatherings.

Originally, Mom’s Weekend was supposed to be held from April 3-5.

WSU will postpone Seattle rapper Macklemore’s April 4 show.

As of this moment, no decision has been made regarding WSU Pullman’s May 9 Commencement.

The university stated that an announcement will be made closer to the event’s date.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.