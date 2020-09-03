Washington state to give $100 million in rental assistance

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state officials are providing nearly $100 million in rental assistance as a part of the federal coronavirus relief bill.

The state Department of Commerce says its program focuses on preventing evictions by paying up to three months of rent to landlords of eligible participants.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed off on the funding, which passes the state money through county governments.

Ted Kelleher, a managing director at the Department of Commerce, says the county then contracts organizations that have a history of providing rental assistance.

Kelleher told KING-TV that the $100 million in coronavirus aid bill funding will not be enough, but is a good start.

