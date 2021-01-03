Washington State suffers first loss of season in double-overtime against Arizona

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars took Arizona to double overtime, but fell short 86-82, to give the Cougs their first loss of the season.

Isaac Bonton went for a team-high 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Washington State falls at home ending their pac-12 best unbeaten streak

Andrej Jakimosvski had 15 points and 8 rebounds, and Noah Wiilliams chipped in with 16 points, but the Cougs suffer their first loss of the season.

Washington State will look to bounce back on the road against California Thursday night.

