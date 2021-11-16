Washington State stays perfect on the season with impressive win over UCSB

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars improved to 3-0 on the season with an impressive 73-65 win over U-C Santa Barbara Monday night in Pullman.

The Cougars came out on fire as they hit UCSB with everything they had storming to a 16 point halftime lead before cruising to a win after the break.

Efi Abogidi with a stat-filling night with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 blocked shots to lead the Cougar offense and defense.

Noah Williams chipped in with 13 points.

The Cougars get their best win of the season so far as the Gauchos were an NCAA Tournament team last year who nearly won their first round game against Creighton.

Washington State will make the short trip to Idaho Thursday night for a showdown with the Idaho Vandals, tip off will be at 6pm.

