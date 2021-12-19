Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen dies

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington Senator Doug Ericksen has died. He was 52.

The Washington State Senate Republican Caucus said Ericksen died on Friday.

His wife and two daughters shared this message about his death:

“We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time.”

Last month, Sen. Ericksen tested positive for COVID-19 while in El Salvador. He was then taken to a Florida hospital.

Ericksen was a Republican senator from Ferndale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

