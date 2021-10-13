Washington State sees a big physical test with Stanford in town

by Alex Crescenti

Washington State Cougars Football

PULLMAN, Wash. — After a big win against Oregon State on Saturday, the Washington State Cougars are back to .500 on the season.

For the first time in a long time, it feels like they have momentum. This Saturday they will welcome in the Stanford Cardinal, a team they’ve beaten four straight times. Even though the series has been a bit one-sided in recent years, this squad knows they’re going to be in for another physical fight.

“They’re a very strategic team, they know what they’re doing. Defensively, they’ll come out in a couple different looks. This to disguise some things just so, some players are going to switch positions just to stop certain players on our side of the ball,” said wide receiver Joey Hobert.

“They’re just big, big on the fronts and tight ends too especially some big guys that can catch to have wide radiuses to get the ball in their hands so we got to make sure we cover them up well,” added Senior Linebacker Justus Rogers.

“They’re a big-bodied team. I think that’s usually kind of their MO. Throwing the ball more than maybe I would have anticipated, but they’re being efficient with it. I think they know who they are at wide receiver,” said Head Coach Nick Rolovich

Much like the Cougars, Stanford is sitting at 3-3 on the year, but coming off a loss at Arizona State this past weekend. A win for either team would go a long way for their bowl game hopes.

RELATED: Cougs look to keep winning ways against Oregon State

RELATED: Chalk Talk: Jayden de Laura starting to make strides with offense

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.