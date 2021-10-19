Washington State Patrol loses 127 employees over state vaccine mandate

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is losing 127 employees due to the state vaccine mandate.

State employees had until end of day Monday to submit proof of vaccination or get an exemption approved by their employer.

In a release sent Tuesday morning, WSP said among those who lost their jobs included 67 troopers, six sergeants, one captain and 53 civil servants.

WSP has about 2,200 personnel in eight districts across the state.

The agency said it is working to fill the roles and will move resources where necessary.

In a message to all 2,000 WSP personnel who elected to stay with the agency, Chief Batiste said, “I thank you for staying on post and staying in service to this state and agency. Better days are ahead. Believe that and know I believe in you.”

