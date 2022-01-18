Washington State Patrol investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in Newport

by Kaitlin Knapp

NEWPORT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for the driver that hit and killed a person in Pend Oreille County.

The crash happened on Highway 2 in Newport around 6:45 p.m. Monday. WSP says a driver hit and killed a person, though they do not know who the driver is.

They took off and troopers have not released a description of the vehicle.

The road is partially blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

