Washington State Patrol ask public’s in locating person of interest

by Will Wixey

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for public assistance in locating a person of interest related to a drive-by shooting.

On Thursday, a drive-by shooting occurred in Kennewick, Washington, specifically in the northbound lanes of State Route 397 near the intersection with 10th Ave.

WSP said the vehicle involved is a 2017 black Chevrolet Cruze with Oregon license plates (019-NDA). They say the car is registered to a Kayla B. Shuttleworth out of Umatilla Oregon. She is a person of interest in the investigation.

WSP requests the public to notify WSP detectives if you see the vehicle or person of interest.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Ryan Sauve at (509)-734-5817 or the WSP tip line at (509) 249-6700.

