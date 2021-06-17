Washington State Parks suspends paddleboard ban on Little Spokane River

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Last month, Washington State Parks banned banned the use of stand-up paddleboards on Little Spokane River, but now they’re suspending that ban, allowing people to paddleboard on the river.

On May 25, the agency announced the season opening of the St. George’s Put-in at Little Spokane River Natural Area, but it would ban using stand up paddleboards in the area in order to protect natural resources.

“We heard from many paddlers about this decision who were understandably confused and upset,” said Washington State Parks Director Peter Mayer. “We realized we needed to take a step back and be more thoughtful about how best to protect this environmentally sensitive area and engage the public in identifying solutions.”

The agency said the ban will be suspended until there’s a further evaluation of the potential effects of all recreational use on the area’s habitat. Also, they said they will be looking for input from the public, and make a final decision from there.

The St. George’s Put-in is located in Riverside State Park and is a popular place for people to launch kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards. It is part of the Little Spokane River Natural Area, which was established by the State Parks commission in 1987 to conserve its unique natural environment. The agency said recreation is not the primary focus of natural areas.

