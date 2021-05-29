Washington State Parks bans paddleboards on Little Spokane River

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest has a lot of places to enjoy the outdoors, like rivers and lakes. If you are heading to the Little Spokane River over the holiday weekend, you will not be able to use your paddleboard.

Kayaks, canoes and rowboats are allowed on the river. However, Washington State Parks has banned paddleboards. The agency said the river is not meant for recreation.

“We’ve just seen so much increased use and illegal use of the Little Spokane that we need to take some steps to continue to conserve this very special area,” said Diana Dupuis, area manager with Washington State Parks.

This is one reason why paddleboards are no longer allowed on the river. Tubes, other inflatable rafts and swimming have always been banned, Dupuis said.

“We’re trying to steward the river for the flora and fauna,” Dupuis said. “Swimming — obviously putting people in the river it disturbs the sediment at the bottom.”

The St. George’s put-in has been under conservation since 1987 and Dupuis said it has a unique ecosystem that park rangers do not want disturbed, and some fish in the water are considered a threatened species.

“Paddleboards have a tendency to bring people closer to the water,” she said. “They’re easier for them to get in and out of the water.”

Though paddleboarding is not longer allowed on the Little Spokane River, there are other great places in Spokane to hit the water such as Plese Flats, Lake Spokane and more.

“We really want to educate people. We want to talk to them,” Dupuis said. “We want to tell them why we’re doing this and why we’re trying to protect this river.”

If you show up to the St. George’s put-in and do not have a kayak, you can rent one. The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department is launching its rentals this summer.

