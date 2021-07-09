Washington nearing 70 percent vaccinated

by Rylee Fitzgerald

OLYMPIA, Wash. — According to the Washington State Department of Health, 69.6 percent of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of July 7.

These numbers were found from the Washington State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. This information can also be found on the DOH data dashboard, which is updated three times per week.

The DOH estimated that the announcement of the “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery increased vaccinations for people 16 and older by about 24 percent. The grand prize drawing takes place July 13. To be eligible, you must receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and be entered into the state’s Immunization Information System by your vaccine provider by July 11. For more information, you can visit the Washington’s Lottery website.

With concern rising about COVID-19 variants and the vaccine’s effectiveness against them, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) recently released data showing that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is highly protective against the Delta variant and other SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. In the trial, J&J’s vaccine was 85 percent effective against severe/critical disease and also demonstrated immunity that lasts for at least eight month, which is the length of the study recorded thus far.

Some Washington businesses are offering incentives for people with verified proof of full vaccination. A vaccination card is an easy way to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination, which is needed when traveling to certain places or attending some events.

If you didn’t receive or lost your vaccination card, you can contact your vaccine provider or access your vaccine records at MyIRMobile.com. MyIR Mobile is an internet-based portal which gives people access to their official state vaccination records. If you need further help, you are encouraged to call the state COVID-19 vaccination hotline, 833-VAX-HELP.

If you have questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, reach out to your healthcare provider or visit the DOH’s Frequently Asked Questions page. To find out where you can get a vaccine near you, you can use the state’s Vaccine Locator website, text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) or VACUNA (822862) to receive addresses of nearby available vaccination sites, or call 833-VAX-HELP.

