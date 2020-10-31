Washington State Medical Association calling Dr. Lutz’s departure ‘extremely concerning’

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Association responded to news of Dr. Bob Lutz’s departure from the Spokane Regional Health District on Friday, calling the decision “extremely concerning.”

In a statement, the WSMA said it was “severely troubled” by Dr. Lutz’s forced resignation in the middle of a public health pandemic. In the statement, WSMA blames a difference of political onion on health officers being asked to resign in multiple states.

“Public county health officers around the country have been on the front lines of the worst pandemic in recent history, and have come under intense political and sometimes personal pressure and attacks,” it reads, in part.

Administrative Officer Amelia Clark said Lutz is no longer serving as Spokane County’s health officer on Friday, but would not clarify whether he was terminated or resigned on his own. The health district said the decision to ask for Lutz’s resignation came because of his “performance in his role as the health officer,” though they declined to offer specifics, citing is a “personnel” matter.

