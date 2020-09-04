Washington state man charged in autistic woman’s rape

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state prosecutors say a 21-year-old man who is accused of abducting an autistic woman has been charged with rape, kidnapping and assault.

Thomas Kirk Brownlee is accused of kidnapping the 18-year-old woman from outside her parents’ home and beating, strangling and raping her.

Charging documents say the victim had extensive physical injuries and had difficulty breathing as a result of being strangled.

The woman was able to call 911 and waved to officers from a window.

The Seattle Times reports that it was not clear Thursday whether Brownlee had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

