Washington state lands to stay closed through May 4

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Closures of Washington state lands have been extended through May 4 to comply with Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

Inslee announced on Thursday the order would be extended through the beginning of May in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The lands closures include all spaces operated by the Department of Natural Resources, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

““The decision to extend the closure of public lands was an extremely difficult one. I share the sense of disconnection and loss that we are all feeling by not being able to be out in nature,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Our trails, campgrounds, and outdoor spaces are core to who we are in Washington, but this temporary sacrifice is necessary to turn the tide and protect our loved ones and neighbors. We have the responsibility to do what we must to save as many lives as possible.”

“We know many Washingtonians find great solace in spending time on the water or in the wilderness, and we are taking these painful steps only because of the urgent need to protect the health and well-being of our neighbors and communities,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind.

WDFW anticipates additional fishing and hunting announcements on Monday, April 6.

Campers who have state park reservations through May 4 will be notified and offered a full refund.

