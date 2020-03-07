Washington state high school basketball championships set, nine local teams look for titles

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

The celebration by the Oakesdale girls after upsetting top-seeded Pomeroy

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was a Friday full of upsets and thrilling finishes as nine teams from Eastern Washington and the Spokane area will play for state championships.

4 News Now’s Alyssa Charlston recaps the highlights and results to set the stage for championship Saturday.

The following local teams are in their respective state championships:

4A boys – Central Valley vs Mt. Si – Tacoma (Saturday at 3 p.m.)

4A girls – Central Valley vs Woodinville – Tacoma (Saturday at 5 p.m.)

2A girls – West Valley vs Lynden – Yakima (Saturday at 5 p.m.)

2A boys – Clarkston vs North Kitsap – Yakima (Saturday at 3 p.m.)

2B boys – Brewster vs Life Christian – Spokane (Saturday at 3 p.m.)

2B girls – Liberty(Spangle) vs La Conner – Spokane (Saturday at 5 p.m.)

1B boys – Odessa vs Yakama Nation Tribal – Spokane (Saturday at 7 p.m.)

1B girls – Oakesdale vs Inchelium – Spokane (Saturday at 9 p.m.)

