Washington State Football picks up prized QB recruit

by Alex Crescenti

PULLMAN, Wash. — Former University of the Incarnate Word Quarterback and FCS All-American Cameron Ward announced Monday afternoon he would be signing with the Washington State Cougars.

In two seasons with the Cardinals, Ward threw for more than 6,900 yards and 71 touchdowns as he lead them to the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs in the 2021 season. During his two years in San Antonio he played under Head Coach Eric Morris, who accepted the Offensive Coordinator position with the Cougars back in December.

This commitment comes days after quarterback Jayde de Laura announced he would be entering the transfer portal and playing elsewhere. The Cougars offered Ward a scholarship week prior to that announcement from de Laura.

Ward chose the Cougars over offers from Ole Miss, Prairie View A&M, and the University of Houston.

