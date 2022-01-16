Washington State Football kicks off new year with big changes to the roster

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU’s football team only played around two weeks ago and their team is already looking much different.

After Jayden de Laura entered the transfer portal, the Cougars secured four-star transfer Cameron Ward. The organization should rejoice, especially when quarterback options were limited with de Laura and backup Cammon Cooper gone.

More are leaving by the day though, with defensive edges Willie Taylor III and Marquise Freeman entering the portal on Thursday.

Taylor took to Instagram to announce his departure.

Head Coach Jake Dickert also brought on a ton of new staff recently.

Many were hired to fill in holes the Washington vaccine mandate brought onto the organization.

WSU is already anticipated to take a big hit next season due to many stars graduating and entering the 2022 draft. The team has lots of young talent, so some players might have to step up in a big way. They have a lot of time until next season rolls around, so the new coaches should get ready to transform many of these young players before next season.

While their quarterback situation might be solved for now, WSU’s running game could remain in jeopardy.

