Washington State falls to UCLA in Pac-12 Quarterfinals

by Alex Crescenti

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Washington State Cougars had their Pac-12 Tournament run come to an end Thursday night against UCLA in a 75-65 loss in the tournament quarterfinals.

Sophomore Forward Andrej Jakimovski led the way for the Cougs with 15 points and 4 rebounds , Tyrell Roberts chipped in with 14 points. For the second straight game freshman Mouhamed Gueye was held out with an injury.

After a back and forth first 10 minutes of the game, the Cougars went on a nine minute stretch of the game without a field goal which allowed the Bruins to go up by 17 points.

With the loss Washington State falls to 19-14 on the season and is unlikely to receive a bid into the NCAA Tournament. The team will now have to wait and see if they can get a big into the NIT, which they last played in 2011.

