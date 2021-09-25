Washington State falls late in Salt Lake City

The Cougars open Pac-12 play with 0-2 record for the first time since 2019

by Alex Crescenti

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In a game that featured 6 turnovers, Washington State Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw thew the final one 2:19 to play in the 4th quarter. Freshman Clark Phillips III picked-off Guarantano and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown to complete the 24-13 come from behind win for the Utes.

It was another game of missed opportunities for the Cougs. They held the Utah offense to a single touchdown in the first half, but were only able to come away with six points in the first 30 minutes after having multiple trips deep inside Utes territory. Washington State was also able to hold on to the ball for more than 36 minutes, but was out-gained on offense 349-318.

Injuries have also been an issues for the Cougs early on in the season. Coming into Saturday starter Jayden de Laura was questionable to play, but did suit up for the game. Instead Jarrett Guarantano got the start which was his first action since being injured in the opening game against Utah State. Running Back Max Borghi also left the game in the first half with an arm injury and did not return. However Head Coach Nick Rolovich revealed x-rays came back negative.

The Cougs will continue their road trip next week against Cal (1-2), a place they have not won since 2013.

