Washington State drops opening round of NCAA Tournament

by Alex Crescenti

Raleigh, NC — The Washington State Cougar Women lost in 1st round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday morning to #9 Kansas State 50-40.

After holding as much as a 9 point lead in the 3rd quarter, the Cougs went cold , shooting only 25% from the field and only making field goal in the final five minutes of the game.

Charlisse Leger-Walker was led all scorers with 20 points and 4 rebounds, and her sister Krystal added 9 points and 5 rebounds.

This is the second straight year Washington State has lost in the first round round of the tournament as they finish 19-11

