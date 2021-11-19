Washington State dominates Idaho to improve to 4-0 on the season

by Keith Osso

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Washington State Cougars got their fourth straight win to start the season with an impressive 109-61 win at Idaho Thursday night in the Battle of the Palouse.

Noah Williams led the Cougs with 16 points, but the starters didn’t play much in the second half as the game got out of reach early.

Six Cougars ended up in double figures as they top the century mark for the first time this season.

The Cougars improve to 4-0 on the season, they will host Winthrop Monday night at 6.

The Vandals fall to 1-3, they will play Utah Valley in California Monday afternoon.

