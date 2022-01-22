Washington State Department of Health runs out of at-home COVID tests

SPOKANE, Wash.– You won’t be able to order an at-home COVID test from the Washington State Department of Health right now.

They ran out Friday– the same day they launched their web page. The site allowed people who live in Washington to order rapid-antigen COVID tests online for free and get them shipped to their houses. Health leaders said they ran out of tests around 6 p.m.

The department of health said it expects more tests to be available soon.

The Department of Health said supply will be limited at first, but it will restock as supply into the state increases.

Here are other ways you can get a COVID test:

The state’s “Say Yes! COVID Home Test” program is an expansion of the ongoing partnership with CareEvolution and Amazon, a successful pilot program through NIH that delivered 800,000 tests in parts of Eastern Washington.

DOH reached out to expand the partnership across the state to offer tests to all Washingtonians.

Anyone who receives a positive test result from an at-home test can report the result to the state’s COVID hotline at 1-800-525-0127. It is available Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

