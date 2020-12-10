Washington State comes from behind in fourth straight game, takes down Idaho 61-58

Keith Osso

Noah Williams leads WSU to a 61-58 win over Idaho Courtesy: Pac-12 Networks

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Battle of the Palouse usually holds up to its name, no matter what the Cougars or Vandals look like each season. We saw another battle Wednesday night in Beasley Coliseum.

The Vandals led for nearly the entire first half, and took a six-point lead into the locker room. Washington State got settled after halftime, and put together a 16-0 run to take a 10-point lead. Noah Williams led the Cougs with 19 points, tying his career high.

Idaho had some fight left, putting together a run of their own. Gabe Quinnett got it going, hitting a jumper then a three, followed by back-to-back threes from Deandre Robinson then Damen Thacker. Robinson led the Vandals with 14 points.

WSU’s Isaac Bonton responded with a jumper of his own, 2 of his 17 points on another rough shooting night (6 of 15 FG).

Idaho drew within one point after a Scott Blakney jam, who put up 12 points for the Vandals. Idaho had to foul, and Noah Williams made both free throws to put WSU back up by 3.

The Vandals had 10 seconds, but Blakney tried to go up for a 2-point shot and missed.

The Cougars improve to 4-0 in the 61-58 win, their fourth straight victory coming from behind to win.

