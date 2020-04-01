Washington State Apple Blossom Festival canceled as COVID-19 cases rise

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced this year’s event will not be held on the original dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Apple Blossom Board of Directors and staff with continue to monitor any opportunities to reschedule the Festival sometime in the summer if at all possible.

The event was originally scheduled for April 23 through May 3 this year.

