Washington snowplows with wacky names are ready for winter

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s still the middle of fall, but in the mountains of the Inland Northwest, snow is already starting to show up. That means it’s time for the snowplow crews of North Idaho and Eastern Washington to get their rigs ready to start work in just a few weeks. That includes Sir Plows-A-Lot, one of three Washington State snowplows with wacky nicknames.

Since 2019 WSDOT has asked the public to give each of their three tow plows based in the Spokane area funny nicknames. Last winter, Sir Plows-A-Lot joined The Big Leplowski and Plowie McPlow Plow on the highways of Eastern Washington.

WSDOT’s eastern region is home to the only tow plows in Washington state. The tow plow is designed to be towed and extended out at an angle behind a plow truck to clear two lanes at the same time. Tow plows are also equipped with a granular spreader and liquid tanks to disperse deicing materials.

Sir Plows-A-Lot was hooked up this week and is ready for winter weather! Crews have been busy with the cool weather getting ready for winter operations. Of the three Tow Plows, Sir Plows-A-Lot has been hooked up, while Plowie McPlow Plow & the Big Leplowski will be ready soon! pic.twitter.com/6FRqrEV6HU — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 8, 2021

2021 seems to be the year of naming snowplows in the United States. Minnesota named eight snowplows at the end of last winter and Colorado schoolkids named 20 plows ahead of this season. Vermont is holding a naming contest in schools this October. Michigan and South Dakota also have names for some of their snowplow fleets.

The origins of this trend come from literally an ocean away. In 2006, Scotland asked schools to come up with funny names for their plows, or gritters as they’re called in the U.K. In 2016 a new online tracking map meant anyone around the world could see what Luke Snowalker, Sled Zeppelin, or Buzz Iceclear were up to. A few viral news stories later, and it seems like punny plow names are here to stay.

Snowplow names from around the world

Scotland

Gritney Spears

Sir Salter Scott

William Wall-Ice

Colorado

Darth Blader

Olaf

Snowtorious B.I.G.

Minnesota

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Plow Bunyan

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

South Dakota

Blizzard Wizard

Walter the Salter

Thaw Enforcement

Michigan

Plowasaurus Rex

Sir Salts-A-Lot

Snowboni

Washington

Plowie McPlow Plow

The Big Lewplowski

Sir Plows-A-Lot

