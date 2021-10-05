Washington Sno-Park permit fees increasing for upcoming season

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you plan to visit one of Washington’s Sno-Parks this winter, be prepared to pay more than you did last season.

Sno-Park permit fees will increase this year. It is the first fee increase since 2009.

Washington State Parks attributes the increase to rising costs of operations like clearing parking lots, grooming ski and snowmobile trails, and sanitizing bathrooms.

The 2021-22 Sno-Park fees will be:

Season permit: $50 (up from $40)

Annual snowmobile permit: $50 (up from $40)

Special groomed trail sticker: $70 (up from $40)

Daily sno [ark permit: $25 (up from $20)

People visiting Sno-Parks do not need a Discover Pass.

