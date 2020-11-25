Washington set to receive 62,400 initial doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

HONS FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial receives an injection at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they're rolled out on a large scale.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is expected to receive 62,400 initial doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine once it is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer has applied for emergency use approval, which is expected to come by mid-December. At that time, a team of health experts working within the Western States Pact will independently review the vaccine. That process is slated to only take a day or two and will coincide with the processing and shipping of the vaccine as not to cause any additional delay.

The first people to receive the vaccine will be high risk workers in healthcare settings, though specific facilities have not been determined yet.

The Washington State Department of Health expects to have an additional 200,000 doses by the end of December with regular shipments coming in January.

The state DOH does not have an estimate on the Moderna vaccine, but will know more when they submit it for emergency use approval.

