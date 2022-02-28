Washington Senate passes resolution to honor Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp

by Will Wixey

CHENEY, Wash. — Two weeks after Cooper Kupp took home the Super Bowl MVP, the Washington State Senate is giving him some recognition.

The Senate passed a resolution celebrating Cooper Kupp’s football career, work ethic and humility on Monday. It was sponsored by Senator Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, and Senator Curtis King, R-Yakima.

Kupp is a Yakima native who set several national records as a wide receiver at Eastern Washington University before going to the NFL. He was drafted in the third round by the Rams and was recently named first-team All-Pro after winning the triple crown. He led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Holy said there is more to Cooper Kupp than his amazing athletic performances.

“Let’s talk about being a role model,” Holy said. “Cooper Kupp is a family man who, along with being a man of strong faith and moral base, also seems to understand that he has an opportunity to provide an example for others and to be a role model for those coming behind him. Cooper Kupp seems to live his faith in his involvement in the community and several charitable organizations, including Spokane’s own Second Harvest. Focus, achievement, loyalty, role model. Today I’m proud to honor Cooper Kupp, not only as a role model for so many, but the quality of man that we’d all like to have as a friend.”

