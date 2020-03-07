Washington Senate passes ‘Hunger-Free Schools Act’

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Some schools in Spokane may soon offer free breakfast and lunches to all students.

Under House Bill 2660, also known as the Hunger-Free Schools Act, the federal government would provide funding to schools where more than 40% of families are using public assistance.

The idea is to get rid of lunch shaming when only a certain number of kids need free meals at school.

The bill has made it through the Senate and now returns to the House before heading to Gov. Inslee’s desk.

Once it’s signed, the change would go into effect for the next school year.

Spokane Representative Marcus Riccelli sponsored the bill, which he says is long overdue.

