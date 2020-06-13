Washington sees increase in COVID-19 cases statewide since end of May

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the state since the end of May, Governor Inslee said Saturday.

According to Inslee, data shows cases and deaths will continue to increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at its current rate, to a point where it could surpass the peak rate reached in King County in March.

Spokane, Yakima, Franklin and Benton counties are areas of concern, Inslee said. Spokane saw a spike in cases by 15 just between Friday and Saturday.

Inslee said, in order to tackle the virus, there needs to be increased testing in Washington and more residents need to increase wearing masks.

“This is not the time to give up on efforts to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Inslee said. “We are still in the middle of a pandemic that is continuing to infect and kill Washingtonians.”

