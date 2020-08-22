Washington sees highest voter turnout for a primary in over 50 years

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Secretary of State’s Office certified Washington’s primary on Friday, in what it’s calling a historic turnout.

More than 2.51 million people cast their ballots in the August 4 primary election. That’s 54% of Washington’s registered voters and the highest turnout the state has seen for a primary since 1964. That year, 56% of registered voters cast their ballots.

Voter turnout in the state primary is usually low, and turnout in 2016 was just under 35%.

“It’s gratifying to see that voters are excited, engaged, and eager to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard,” said Assistant Secretary of State Mark Neary. “We look forward to serving the people of Washington state and conducting another safe, secure, and accessible election this fall.”

Washington voters can expect to receive their ballots for the November 3 general election by no later than October 16.

