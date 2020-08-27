Washington sees decline in new, total weekly jobless claims

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state continues to see a decrease in both new weekly and total claims for unemployment benefits.

The number of new claims for unemployment benefits in Washington last week – 18,389 – was down 16.2% from the previous week.

More than 568,000 claims for benefits – with some of that number reflecting people who filed multiple claims – were filed for the week of Aug. 16-22, down 4.8% from the previous week.

More than $182 million was paid for 357,077 individual claims last week, a decrease of $15.4 million and 5,760 fewer people from the prior week.

To date, the state has paid nearly $10 billion in benefits.

