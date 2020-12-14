Washington restaurants, gyms adjust to extended COVID-19 restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than a week ago, Governor Inslee extended the second shutdown to January 4. The COVID-19 restrictions will keep indoor dining closed and gym doors will stay locked.

The shutdown was expected to end on December 14, but with a spike in COVID-19 cases, the governor extended it. Businesses have been forced to make adjustments to get through this second round of closures.

“We’re hoping that the community rises up and supports not only us, but everybody else that’s doing the same thing,” said Charlie Baziotis, owner of Kalico Kitchen.

The family-owned restaurant has been in Spokane for 17 years, and moved to a new building off Northwest and Monroe in November 2019.

Baziotis said they were able to save money up until March when the first shutdown struck, helping them stay alive. When they opened back up, business did well.

“Our sales at 50-percent capacity here were greater than our sales at 100-percent at our old restaurant,” he said.

This second shutdown was different.

“It was kind of scary, because this time we didn’t have the buffer,” Baziotis explained.

They closed during the second shutdown and wanted to wait to offer take-out until about a week before the shutdown was supposed to end. Then everything changed.

“We needed to open, even if it was for take-out and even if we were breaking even,” Baziotis explained. “We needed to get our employees off of unemployment, get them back on the payroll.”

They’re opening on Monday with a reduced menu. The restaurant is offering food that travels well to-go.

While employees are his first priority, Baziotis said his second are the relationships they build with customers. This can’t be done in some businesses forced to remain closed, such as the Spokane Boxing gym.

“I’ve had more people that are struggling that want to get in here and want to get back to their life,” said gym owner Rick Welliver. “People feel alone.”

During the first shutdown, Welliver did what he had to do. When it expired, his extended family was waiting.

“I had some of my boxers hit the door after being gone for the 5-6 weeks and one of them took a big breath and said, ‘I’m home,'” he said.

He made adjustments to the business like everyone else. Welliver expanded classes, hours and put COVID protocols in place. Then the second shutdown was announced.

Now, he’s worried about the mental health of his boxers during this shutdown.

“This is a safe place for these kids,” he said. “More than anything, they want to feel like they’re included and that they’re apart of something and this gym makes them feel like they’re apart of something.”

Welliver said he understands the reason for the shutdown, but wishes the government would help them more.

“People are dying,” he said. “Everything they’ve worked for is gone because of these shutdowns.”

Last week, Inslee announced $50 million in additional grants for businesses, on top of the $135 million in grants, loans and other assistance he announced three weeks ago to help businesses and workers impacted by the restrictions.

Both of these businesses are still looking out for others whether through a phone call, or the gift of giving. At Kalico Kitchen, community members have donated $1,000 in order for Baziotis to buy gifts for his employees’ children. A local church has also donated used clothes.

