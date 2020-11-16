Washington restaurants, bars forced to close indoor dining this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — As another wave of closures hit, restaurants owners are fighting to keep their doors open. This is now more important than even as Washington goes through another shutdown.

On Wednesday, Gov. Inslee is restricting bars and restaurants from serving customers indoors. Only outdoor seating and take-out is allowed.

“We’ll have to lay off 50 employees again, including myself,” said Trevor Poole, general manager of Poole’s Public House. “It sucks and guess what’s in 40 days? Christmas. I have a wife.”

Poole said when restaurants opened back up in May, they had a great summer and fall. During the first shutdown, it wasn’t like that.

“We take profit where we can but when you’re taking away 90% of your profit from in-house dining, you know it’s a big hit,” he explained.

Gov. Inslee cites a surge in COVID-19 cases for the restrictions. The CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association recently showed data from three county health districts, which shows that less than 1% of COVID cases have originated from restaurants.

“It just doesn’t make sense for us to fire 100,000 people across the state, and put them out of the job for 1%,” Poole said.

Though outdoor dining is allowed, Poole said they can’t afford to go out and buy tents.

Other businesses are working on outdoor seating to keep employees in the building.

“We’re actually going to be hard at work the next few days setting up the patio here at the Gastropub to where we’re going to close it with insulated wall panels and put five heaters out there,” said Michael Wiley, owner of Prohibition Gastropub.

He’s only owned the pub for about a month. Wiley owns Wiley’s Bistro, so another shutdown isn’t new territory for him. During their take-out procedures last time, they created menus that they put on Facebook. Customers had to pre-order their meals.

“We’ll have an actual set menu that people can count on having available all the time, but we’re going to have to shrink our hours back to just control that labor costs,” Wiley explained.

This shutdown is bringing a whirlwind of emotions.

“Excitement is the number one because I love a challenge and this is another challenge for us to take on,” he explained. “Nervousness because I don’t know how it’s going to play out for everybody again. Hopefulness that we will have that support that we had the last time.”

Wiley is one of many restaurant owners trying to keep employees.

John Bryant, owner of No-Li Brewhouse, is going to increase beer canning production to 5-7 days a week

“We have 84 people we gotta keep employed,” Bryant said, “and in turn if we can help local, local, local — I mean, my plea to our community is not only to buy local, but support local.”

During the shutdown, his business did to-go orders. They were able to stay alive, but it can’t be said for everyone.

“Take-out is difficult for a lot of small pubs. You’re trying to keep our food fresh and rotated,” Bryant explained. “You’re trying to pay staff and have enough revenue to go through the till just to keep your doors open.”

It’s not just about the customers in general, but the type of customers bringing in money. Bryant said they took a hit as Gonzaga basketball fans can’t physically go to a game, meaning they’re not going out after the game.

Bryant is not only concerned about businesses, but the well-being of others.

To help the community, Bryant said instead of doing 12 days of Christmas at the brewhouse, he’s going to do a 12 days of community in December.

Bryant said he’s going to write $1,000 checks for 12 days and give them to local charities.

“We really have to find a way emotionally, physically, mentally, financially, family-wise, children out of school — to come together as a community,” he said. “We have to find ways to help each other out.”

The restrictions will be in effect until at least Dec. 14.

