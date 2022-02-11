Washington reports 0.4% breakthrough case deaths during omicron surge

by Will Wixey

Credit: Ted S. Warren, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — The omicron surge hit Washington hard, and the case rates and infection numbers speak for themselves.

The Washington Department of Health released data on COVID-19 infections from the omicron surge and the previous six months.

From Sep. 1 2021 – Jan. 30, there have been 7,656,200 COVID-19 infections in the state of Washington. WSDOH reports a total of 29,940 people got reinfected, and 619 people were hospitalized from reinfections. They found case rates for individuals aged 35-64 were four times higher than the rest of the population.

The surge of reinfections ranged from Dec. 12 – Jan. 23, peaking in early January.

WSDOH also looked at breakthrough cases, which is when a person gets infected after being vaccinated. From Jan. 17 – 29, a total of 326,338 people had breakthrough cases in the state. 7,447 people with a breakthrough case were hospitalized, and 1,394 people died from COVID-19.

Cases and infections have declined throughout February, but they continue to persist despite being past the surge.

READ: Schools, educators and parents torn on state’s mask mandate removal in class

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.