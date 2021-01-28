Washington regions now face fewer barriers to reopen, but Spokane isn’t there yet

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee announced that state regions will now only need to meet three out of four public health criteria to move to Phase 2—Spokane is not there yet, but it is close.

These metrics have not changed, and still include:

Trend in COVID case rates, measured in cases per 100,000 population

Trend in hospitalizations, measured per 100,000 population

ICU occupancy percentage

Positivity rate

What is different is that now, regions will only need to meet three of those four metrics. It is not known exactly where the East Region — which includes Spokane County — sits on those criteria, but with case rate improving over the last several weeks it could very well qualify to move to Phase 2 soon.

“We are getting closer to finding our way out of this mess, but we aren’t there yet,” said Inslee. “We have sacrificed too much to let our frustrations get the best of us now when the finish line is in sight, however distant that may seem in our field of vision.”

Regions that do make the cut include the West Region and Puget Sound Region. Both regions will be eligible to move to Phase 2 on Monday — this includes King, Snohomish, Pierce, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston and Lewis counties.

Lastly, the Department of Health will now evaluate regional metrics every two weeks instead of every week.

